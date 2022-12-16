AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Descon aims to diversify with launch of agri division

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: Descon, one of Pakistan’s leading conglomerates, has officially announced its intention to diversify into agriculture sector by setting up a division called Descon Agri Businesses (DAB).

This new venture seeks to innovate and improve upon the existing farm productivity and agriculture value-chain, helping provide the nation with nutritious produces and sustained economic growth.

Over the decades, Descon has led numerous large-scale projects in Construction, Power-generation, Oil-Refining, Chemicals and other diverse economic-sectors, in Pakistan and abroad.

Its entry in to the agriculture sector is not entirely without expertise, as the company acquired shareholding in two innovative agriculture-based enterprises – ‘Vital Agri Nutrient’ (VAN) and ‘Vital Green’ (VG) at the start of this year.

Other initiatives by Descon in this sector include the construction of a state-of-the-art fruit, vegetables, spices and herbs dehydration facility to provide high quality dried products for local and export markets, and a Himalayan Wellness Company, operational since 2019, exporting Himalayan pink salt and high-quality raw honey to the far east and other markets.

“Our entry into this sector seeks to disrupt agriculture value chains through innovative farming techniques, high-quality produce and greater support to the local farmer community. Our long-term goal is to deliver a sustainable agriculture business, unlocking economic opportunities for the local communities and our partners along the way,” said Descon Vice-Chairman, Faisal Dawood.

Utilizing its expertise in technology and by building potential synergies with agritech companies, Descon seeks to enable a sustainable future in farming leading to an increase in food-security, healthy-living and enrichment of local communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Agriculture agriculture sector Descon Descon Agri Businesses

Comments

1000 characters

Descon aims to diversify with launch of agri division

Flood recovery efforts: Five financing pacts worth $775m inked with ADB

SAB recommendation: ECC allows export of up to 100,000 MTs of sugar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Punjab CM meets President amid rising tensions

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

ATPTT signed on Dec 14: Tajikistan, Pakistan to set up coordination committee

Jazz’s investment crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Read more stories