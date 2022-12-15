AGL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
Iyer misses ton but India grind on in Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2022 12:09pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CHITTAGONG: Shreyas Iyer missed out on a hundred but Ravichandran Ashwin hung on to help India to 348-7 at lunch on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.

Ashwin was batting on 40 alongside Kuldeep Yadav, on 21, after the tourists had resumed on 278-6.

The pair added 55 runs in their unbroken eighth-wicket stand after Ebadot Hossain bowled Iyer for 86 in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer, who was on 82 overnight, in his previous over had Liton Das not dropped the catch at fine leg.

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Pujara, Iyer put India in command against Bangladesh

Ashwin joined Iyer in the morning after a wicket fell on the final ball of the opening day, and batted with grit to deny Bangladesh further momentum.

On the first day Cheteshwar Pujara made 90 and shared 149 runs for the fifth wicket with Iyer to pull India out of a hole after Bangladesh reduced them to 112-4.

