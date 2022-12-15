KSE-100 plummets over 500 points after opening positive

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed massive selling pressure, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 1.3% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

The index opened positive, and went close to the 42,000 level before selling pressure took over.

At around 10:45am, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 41,179.62, a decline of 558.00 points or 1.34%.

Across-the-board pressure was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including commercial banks, automobiles, cement and chemicals trading in losses.

Experts attribute the renewed pressure on the stock market to a combination of international and domestic developments.

“It is a result of an increase in political volatility, after ex-prime minister Imran Khan's recent announcement, which has generated a lot of uncertainty in the market,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will announce the date of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after meeting the party leadership and other allies, the former premier said that he will make the announcement at PTI’s public gathering at Lahore’s iconic Liberty Chowk.

“Markets would remain would under pressure till December 17,” Tawfik added.

“Moreover, the US Fed Reserve also raised its policy rate due to which markets around the world are under pressure,” she added.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.

The Fed's policy rate, which began the year at the near-zero level, is now in a target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the highest since late 2007.

