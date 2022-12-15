AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

Tahir Amin Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economic outlook for the fiscal year 2023 (ending June 30, 2023) has deteriorated following heavy flooding, as the economy was already struggling to regain macroeconomic and fiscal stability, says the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The bank in its report, “Asian Development Outlook (ADO), global gloom dims Asian prospects”, noted that flood disruption and damage are expected to slow real GDP growth in combination with a tight monetary stance, high inflation, and an un-conducive global environment.

Pakistan’s economy was already struggling to regain macroeconomic and fiscal stability before the floods, which adversely affected cotton, rice, and other important crops. As wheat is usually planted from mid-October, flood damage threatens the upcoming agricultural season as well.

Further, the flooding is expected to have spillover effects on the industry, notably textiles and food processing, and on services, in particular wholesale trade and transportation.

The report noted that South Asia is on track to meet the update growth forecast of 6.5 percent in 2022, but the forecast for 2023 is downgraded slightly from 6.5 percent to 6.3 percent. The sub-regional revision for 2023 largely reflects lower forecasts for Bangladesh and Pakistan.

ADB approves $554m financing package

In Bangladesh, recovery is hampered by external imbalances and unexpectedly high inflation. In Pakistan, floods that began in mid-June have dampened economic activity already affected by stabilization efforts to tackle sizable fiscal and external imbalances and double-digit inflation.

The inflation projection for South Asia is increased marginally for 2022 from 8.1 percent to 8.2 percent and more substantially for 2023 from 7.4 percent to 7.9 percent. The sub-regional revision for 2023 largely reflects higher inflation forecasts for Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Inflation forecasts for elsewhere in the sub-region in 2023 remain unchanged. Inflation in India is still expected to rise to 6.7 percent in the fiscal year 2022 before falling back to 5.8 percent, it added.

The fiscal year 2023 forecast for Pakistan is revised up to reflect a weaker currency, higher domestic energy prices, and flood-related crop and livestock losses and supply disruption, which have caused transitory food shortages and price spikes.

Transportation difficulties have exacerbated these shortages and disrupted other domestic supply chains, broadening inflationary pressures and imposing production challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy ADB Asian Development Bank floods gdp economic outlook Floods in Pakistan Macroeconomics

Comments

1000 characters

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories