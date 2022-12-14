AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Slow trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said...
Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Marrot and 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

