Dec 13, 2022
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 06:34pm
GENEVA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement.

The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules.

The two countries reached an “amicable agreement” for the UAE to host the next meeting, known as MC13, and for Cameroon to host the one after that, according to one of the sources, citing a letter from the head of the WTO’s General Council sent to Geneva-based ambassadors.

China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs: Global Times

A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The preliminary agreement still needs to be approved by the WTO’s General Council in a meeting next week.

