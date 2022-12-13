AGL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
Pakistan

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 03:01pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities to pursue more projects on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model across Pakistan. The remarks were made while he was addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the 306-km-long Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) in Sukkur, which will be built at a cost of Rs307 billion.

“This project was delayed for a long period … however, it will now be completed in a period of 30 months, and will start benefitting the citizens of Sindh and Pakistan,” said PM Shehbaz.

M-6 is the last part of the Peshawar-Karachi route after which all major cities will be connected by the motorway.

The prime minister said the material used in the construction of the said project would be similar to that utilised in the construction of motorways across Pakistan. “Through our joint efforts we will achieve this quality and completion period,” he said.

The 306km project is based on a PPP mode of construction.

“I urge the Ministry of Planning to come forward and plan key projects on the basis of PPP, in order to encourage this model of investment in Pakistan,” he said.

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

The prime minister lauded the role of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the promotion of PPP model in the province, urging authorities to promote it in other provinces as well.

He stressed on the importance of better road connections to Balochistan: “Without the development of Balochistan, Pakistan's development is incomplete,” he said.

PM for united efforts to steer country out of all challenges

As per the National Highway Authority (NHA), the construction of the M-6 will create over 6,500 (direct) and 25,000 (indirect) jobs. The project will complete the North-South Motorway Corridor and reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Sukkur by 50%. It will also help in the economic growth of Sindh and uplift adjoining districts.

