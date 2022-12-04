AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Access to Gwadar, Karachi ports to be offered: Tajik president due next week

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahman is likely to visit Pakistan next week on a State visit, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the visit, Pakistan and Tajikistan will hold discussions on different bilateral issues and explore new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields including trade, economy, energy and people-to-people contacts. Pakistan will offer access to Tajikistan to Gwadar and Karachi ports.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has setup a committee to review all current agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Tajikistan so as to finalise the prime minister’s briefing papers and talking points. The committee will propose new agreements and MoUs that could be signed during the forthcoming high-level visit.

The sources further said the PM has nominated Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to chair the committee that would include Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic Affairs Division as well as the SAPMs and secretaries from relevant ministries and divisions.

In view of the urgency of the matter the prime minister has directed that the committee may meet at the earliest. Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide secretariat support and undertake further necessary coordination with the relevant ministries to make the visit successful.

Last month the PM met President Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Sharm El Sheikh, on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27).

During conversation, the issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan at the bilateral level and within the framework of the world’s most influential organisations, including the United Nations, were discussed.

On October 13, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Tajik president on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The prime minister updated the Tajik president on the rehabilitation work being undertaken by his government in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods in the country.

He stressed the need to make joint efforts to cope with the rising danger of climate change induced natural disasters. Tajik president assured him of Tajikistan’s continued support in this regard, including despatch of an additional convoy of trucks carrying essential flood relief items.

Both the leaders agreed on further increasing high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary ties and technical level meetings to further promote substantive cooperation.

The PM underscored the need to boost cooperation in the energy sector. It was agreed to work together for early completion of CASA 1000 project, which would be a harbinger of future energy corridors with Central Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif MoUs Tajikistan Karachi ports Emomali Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Access to Gwadar, Karachi ports to be offered: Tajik president due next week

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories