AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-5.11%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.53%)
MLCF 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
OGDC 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.32%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,154 Increased By 15.2 (0.37%)
BR30 15,126 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
KSE100 41,612 Increased By 71.7 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,405 Increased By 51 (0.33%)
Apple’s Japan investment crosses $100bn, CEO Cook visits chip epicentre

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 10:52am
TOKYO: Apple Inc said on Tuesday it had invested more than $100 billion in its Japanese supply network over the last five years, as its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook visited the epicentre of the country’s semiconductor industry.

Cook said in a Monday tweet he visited Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan, home to factories of many semiconductor and leading technology firms, including one under construction by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

In a statement, Apple said it had boosted its spending on suppliers in Japan by more than 30% since 2019, with a network spanning nearly 1,000 companies, from multi-nationals to family-run businesses.

It called Sony Group Corp one of its biggest suppliers in Japan for providing camera sensors for iPhone products, while also mentioning medium- and small enterprises including textile firm Inoue Ribbon Industry Co and mold manufacturer Shincron Co as partners.

Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal row with licence deal

Apple said 29 Japanese suppliers have committed to converting to renewable energy for Apple-related businesses by 2030, including Sony, Murata Manufacturing Co, Keiwa Inc, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Industries .

