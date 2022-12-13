AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
AVN 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.37%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
GGGL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.71%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
TRG 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.88%)
UNITY 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 31.9 (0.77%)
BR30 15,274 Increased By 83.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,745 Increased By 204.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,437 Increased By 83.4 (0.54%)
Australia, NZ dollars recover some overnight losses, await US CPI data

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 09:32am
SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered some overnight losses on Tuesday, tracking global shares higher, though both appeared to lack firm direction in the lead-up to the release of US inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting.

The Aussie rose 0.3% to $0.6765, reversing a 0.7% loss overnight to as low as $0.6729.

It has been unable to convincingly breach the resistance level of 68 cents. The kiwi was 0.2% higher at $0.6397, after having lost 0.5% during the previous session.

It faces resistance at around $0.6420, with support at around 63 cents.

The US consumer inflation report due later tonight, along with policy meeting from the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England this week, may determine whether the two currencies can breach near-term resistance levels.

Economists polled by Reuters expect US November core inflation to be steady at 0.3% month-on-month but see moderation in the annual pace, with headline prices seen 7.3% higher than a year earlier.

Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac, said this week could determine the direction of the US dollar, not just in the near-term but also into the early weeks of next year.

Australia, NZ dollars buoyed by improved risk appetite

“It may be pivotal in whether AUD/USD trades closer to 0.70 or 0.66 over the next month or so,” said Callow, adding that the lack of firm direction for the Aussie so far made sense in the countdown to the risk events.

Overnight on Wall Street, shares rebounded as investors took an optimistic stance, hoping that the now hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs would finally slow.

Offshore Chinese yuan also strengthened, to 6.9734 yuan per dollar, edging closer to its recent three-month top.

The yield on Australian 10-year government bonds held steady at 3.408%.

Three-year bonds were also little changed, at 3.108%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

