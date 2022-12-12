Chaman attack: Khawaja Asif says Afghan govt has apologised for shelling

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Monday that the interim government in Kabul has apologised to Pakistan for firing by Afghan border forces on the civilian population in Chaman, clarifying that the “matter is now resolved”.

On Sunday, at least six people were killed and 17 others were injured after heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used by Afghan forces on the civilians, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the ISPR added.

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Following the shelling, the Foreign Office (FO) said that such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

"The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible," it said. The FO said that it remains the responsibility of both countries to protect civilians along the border.

Addressing the matter in a National Assembly session on Monday, Asif said that the “provocation at Chaman was from the Afghan side”.

“There was a portion of the fence damaged […] our people were repairing it […] they slammed the fence with a jeep […] they took the stand that the reparation work should have been referred in the border security committee.

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

“When the matter escalated, they opened fire. In the first round of fire, no casualties occurred. But later when they used heavy ammunition […] because of that five of our civilians were martyred and two passed away on the way to Quetta,” he detailed.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the deaths were unfortunate, and "deserve the strongest condemnation".

"The Afghan interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Afghan security sources said the clash started after Pakistani forces demanded Afghan forces stop building a new checkpost on their side of the border.

Kandahar police spokesman Hafiz Saber said one Afghan soldier was killed and 10 other people, including three civilians, were injured.

Afghan official Noor Ahmad, in Kandahar, told Reuters the situation had returned to normal after the two sides held a meeting.

The busy Afghan border crossing at Chaman, used for trade and transit, was closed for some hours before reopening, officials on both sides said.

The crossing was closed for several days last month after similar clashes.