6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

CHAMAN: Afghan Taliban forces opened fire at a border crossing with Pakistan on Sunday, killing six civilians, the military said. More than a dozen people were wounded by the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” near the town of Chaman in Balochistan province, the military added.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” said the Pakistani statement.

“Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight (the) severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

The clash happened after Afghan forces tried to cut part of the fence on the border, according to a senior provincial government official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan, says ISPR

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban administration in Kabul.—AFP

APP adds: Following the cross-border firing on the Pak-Afghan border, an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the provincial capital, said the official handout on Sunday.

It added that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, Secretary of Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar has imposed an emergency in all government hospitals of Quetta.

The Secretary has called doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff of the Civil Sandman Hospital, Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital, Quetta, and Trauma Center to their respective duty wards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022