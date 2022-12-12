AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.79%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
UNITY 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 15,362 Increased By 12.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 31.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,413 Increased By 10.8 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

AFP | APP Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 09:38am
Follow us

CHAMAN: Afghan Taliban forces opened fire at a border crossing with Pakistan on Sunday, killing six civilians, the military said. More than a dozen people were wounded by the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” near the town of Chaman in Balochistan province, the military added.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” said the Pakistani statement.

“Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight (the) severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

The clash happened after Afghan forces tried to cut part of the fence on the border, according to a senior provincial government official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan, says ISPR

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban administration in Kabul.—AFP

APP adds: Following the cross-border firing on the Pak-Afghan border, an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the provincial capital, said the official handout on Sunday.

It added that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, Secretary of Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar has imposed an emergency in all government hospitals of Quetta.

The Secretary has called doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff of the Civil Sandman Hospital, Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital, Quetta, and Trauma Center to their respective duty wards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan Taliban ISPR Afghan forces civilians Chaman border Pak Afghan border Pakistan armed forces Chaman firing Afghan Taliban forces

Comments

1000 characters

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories