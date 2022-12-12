AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s November retail inflation eases below 6% for the first time this year

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 05:48pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s annual retail inflation eased below its central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year in November, on the back of softer rise in food prices, easing pressure on policymakers.

The annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.40% in November.

Food prices, which account for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, eased to 4.67% in November, compared with 7.01% in October.

Retail inflation has been above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band since January, triggering 225 basis points of interest rate rise, so far taking it to 6.25%.

Last week the RBI raised the policy rate by 35 basis points following three successive 50-basis-point rises.

“Favourable base effect and seasonal correction in food prices drove the Nov CPI inflation to a 10-month low of 5.88%,” Elara Capital’s Garima Kapoor said.

Commodity price correction and seasonal softening in food prices led by vegetables are likely to be key tailwinds for the inflation trajectory, she added.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core inflation is estimated to be between 6% and 6.26% in November, according to three economists’ estimates, compared to 5.9% to 6.3% in October.

RBI recently wrote a letter to the government explaining the reasons for failing to contain inflation within the set band for three successive quarters. The letter has not been made public so far.

India inflation

Comments

1000 characters

India’s November retail inflation eases below 6% for the first time this year

Flood relief: ADB approves $554mn financing package

Rupee under duress, settles at 224.65 against US dollar

Facing massive economic headwinds, companies in Pakistan struggle to keep operations going

Toshakhana case: Court to announce verdict on ECP plea against Imran on Dec 15

Bugis Investments sells its entire stake in MCB Bank for nearly Rs7.48bn

Attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals ends, three assailants killed

Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks

TPL Properties completes Rs7bn strategic investment in REIT Fund

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

SHC stops police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

Read more stories