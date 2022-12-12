AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,357 Increased By 7.5 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,745 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,419 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan participates in International Forum for Energy Transition

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

BEIJING: Pakistan participated in the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022 which was held in the Chinese capital, with wide participation from across the world.

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan represented Pakistan at the forum while the Chinese government was represented by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng who delivered remarks at the event, according to a press release issued here.

Addressing the Forum, the federal minister spoke at length about Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to climate change and enhanced focus on effective climate mitigation and adaptation.

He highlighted the government’s priority of transitioning into clean energy in order to save costs and protect the environment.

Khurram Dastgir Khan briefed the audience on the 10,000 MW solar initiative by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the initial bidding for which will be opened in a few months.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng underlined the need for efforts to accelerate transition into clean and green energy and highlighted China’s achievements in promoting the green and low-carbon energy transition and addressing global climate change.

Clean energy also remains to be a priority area of China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation including under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC Chinese government Khurram Dastgir Khan Energy Transition 2022 Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Han Zheng China Pakistan bilateral cooperation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan participates in International Forum for Energy Transition

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories