AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
FNEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
GGGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
GGL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
OGDC 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.78%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
TRG 137.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,363 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,716 Increased By 17.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 17.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister describes Benazir as pioneer of human rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has said that every year December, 10th is celebrated as International Human Rights Day across the world. Pakistan People’s Party fully believes in the protection of basic human rights and following this, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established constitutional and legal institutions for upholding human rights in the country.

This he said in a statement issued today regarding world’s Human Rights Day. Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a pioneer of human rights in the country and she always raised her voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

While emphasizing on the International community, he said that International community should play its positive role in preventing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He added that our struggle will continue for the protection of human rights and respect for every citizen on the basis of equality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

human rights Jam Khan Shoro Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Minister describes Benazir as pioneer of human rights

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Read more stories