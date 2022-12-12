Minister describes Benazir as pioneer of human rights

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has said that every year December, 10th is celebrated as International Human Rights Day across the world. Pakistan People’s Party fully believes in the protection of basic human rights and following this, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established constitutional and legal institutions for upholding human rights in the country.

This he said in a statement issued today regarding world’s Human Rights Day. Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a pioneer of human rights in the country and she always raised her voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

While emphasizing on the International community, he said that International community should play its positive role in preventing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He added that our struggle will continue for the protection of human rights and respect for every citizen on the basis of equality.

