VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved additional funds of Rs300 million through Technical Supplementary Grant for the VVIP visits during the current financial year subsequent to the concurrence of the Finance Division.

The ECC was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a summary that funds amounting to Rs150 million were allocated under the head of delegations abroad (VVIP visits, other than charged) have been exhausted as an expenditure amounting to Rs171.5 million were incurred up to 20th October 2022.

To cater for the future VVIP visits during the current financial year, estimated additional funds to the tune of Rs300 million are required to meet the requisite expenditure.

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

The meeting was further informed that with the approval of the prime minister, a special PIA flight was operated on 8th March 2022 on Islamabad-Warsaw-Islamabad sector to evacuate Pakistanis stranded due to the war in Ukraine, for which the PIA has raised an invoice amounting to Rs49.383 million.

The above mentioned expenditures cannot be met from the regular budget grant of the ministry for the current financial year 2022-23 and hence, additional funds are required.

The Finance Division dated 22nd November 2022 has conveyed its concurrence for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs349.383 million – funds required for Foreign Affairs Division Rs49.383 and foreign missions Rs300 million.

The approval of the ECC of the Cabinet is solicited for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs349.383 million to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Technical Supplementary Grant from the lump provision of the Finance Division in the current financial year 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022