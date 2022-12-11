AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCCI, ICMAP sign MoU to enhance skills, capabilities of traders’ community

Amjad Ali Shah Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: An endeavour to enhance professional skills and capabilities of business community on modern line through trainings programme and joint initiatives and research, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The MoU was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and ICMAP President/Chairman Strategic Zia ul Mustafa Awan during a ceremony held here at the chamber’s house, said in a press release here on Saturday.

Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President of the SCCI, ICMAP Executive Director Aamir Ijaz Khan, Joint Director/Campus Incharge Peshawar Adeel Zeb Khan, Finance Manager KPFA/member ICMAP Zahir Mehmood, Finance Manager WSSCK/Member ICMAP Zufiqar Ali, Director Marketing and Communication Ms Munaza Elahi, Senior Officer Admin & Accounts ICMAP Shuaib Nasir, Bilal and others were present during the agreement singing event.

Zia ul Mustafa on the occasion briefed the SCCI President regarding significance, benefits of signing MoU, objectives of ICMAP, its importance, affiliation and recognition at local and international level along with different training programmes, constitutional ambits and initiatives through public private partnership.

Ishaq while terming the signing MoU with ICMAP as a milestone initiative stated both institutions have signed the agreement on right time.

Under the agreement, he added initiatives would be made through joint collaboration to bring further improvement in professional and technical skills of workers/employees, capacity building communities belonging from different trades.

The SCCI chief hoped the business community will get aware about taxation systems, banking channels, accountancy, digitalization, corporate sector, through which they would help to strengthen their businesses by using modern techs, tools and methods and through well-known as well as awareness policies.

Ishaq stressed the need for enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on modern lines. He added the SCCI has undertaken pragmatic steps in this regard.

We have recently started an initiative dubbed with ‘2.0 vision/plan’, the SCCI chief disclosed. He claimed it is the first ever step in Pakistan which has been taken by this chamber, whose prime purpose is to enhance capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives, initiatives for business/trade and industries improvement, etc.

He viewed signing of MoU with ICMAP as part of the efforts of SCCI under 2.0 vision/plan hoping to reap the benefits of this mega programme and provide its benefits to the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SCCI sign MoU ICMAP

Comments

1000 characters

SCCI, ICMAP sign MoU to enhance skills, capabilities of traders’ community

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Non-life insurance cos: SECP suggests ways to determine risk capital charge

Dastgir launches construction of new grid stations

‘Statutes will not be given retroactive construction unless...’: SC

Experts identify causes behind NJHPP tunnel collapse

OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

Read more stories