SCCI, ICMAP sign MoU to enhance skills, capabilities of traders’ community

PESHAWAR: An endeavour to enhance professional skills and capabilities of business community on modern line through trainings programme and joint initiatives and research, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The MoU was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and ICMAP President/Chairman Strategic Zia ul Mustafa Awan during a ceremony held here at the chamber’s house, said in a press release here on Saturday.

Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President of the SCCI, ICMAP Executive Director Aamir Ijaz Khan, Joint Director/Campus Incharge Peshawar Adeel Zeb Khan, Finance Manager KPFA/member ICMAP Zahir Mehmood, Finance Manager WSSCK/Member ICMAP Zufiqar Ali, Director Marketing and Communication Ms Munaza Elahi, Senior Officer Admin & Accounts ICMAP Shuaib Nasir, Bilal and others were present during the agreement singing event.

Zia ul Mustafa on the occasion briefed the SCCI President regarding significance, benefits of signing MoU, objectives of ICMAP, its importance, affiliation and recognition at local and international level along with different training programmes, constitutional ambits and initiatives through public private partnership.

Ishaq while terming the signing MoU with ICMAP as a milestone initiative stated both institutions have signed the agreement on right time.

Under the agreement, he added initiatives would be made through joint collaboration to bring further improvement in professional and technical skills of workers/employees, capacity building communities belonging from different trades.

The SCCI chief hoped the business community will get aware about taxation systems, banking channels, accountancy, digitalization, corporate sector, through which they would help to strengthen their businesses by using modern techs, tools and methods and through well-known as well as awareness policies.

Ishaq stressed the need for enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on modern lines. He added the SCCI has undertaken pragmatic steps in this regard.

We have recently started an initiative dubbed with ‘2.0 vision/plan’, the SCCI chief disclosed. He claimed it is the first ever step in Pakistan which has been taken by this chamber, whose prime purpose is to enhance capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives, initiatives for business/trade and industries improvement, etc.

He viewed signing of MoU with ICMAP as part of the efforts of SCCI under 2.0 vision/plan hoping to reap the benefits of this mega programme and provide its benefits to the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022