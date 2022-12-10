Rana Sanaullah acquitted in narcotics case

A special court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a 2019 case pertaining to narcotics, reported Aaj News.

In July 2019, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) allegedly seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle and arrested him while he was on his way from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF also registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

The special team of the force also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

In the first information report registered by the ANF, the force had received information that Sanaullah was allegedly involved in drugs trafficking and was taking heroin to Lahore.

Rana was twice denied bail by the trial court, however, the Lahore High Court ordered his release in December 2019.

After multiple hearings, Sanaullah argued on Saturday that the case against him was “concocted, devised and fabricated”. He urged the court to acquit him of the charge “in the interest of justice, equity and fair play”.

Sanaullah's counsel told the court that "the case was a political move and Sanaullah had nothing to do with narcotics."

He also said that the camera footages and witness testimonies had discrepancies.

