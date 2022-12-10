AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah acquitted in narcotics case

  • Case was registered in 2019 when interior minister was arrested
BR Web Desk Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 03:05pm
Follow us

A special court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a 2019 case pertaining to narcotics, reported Aaj News.

In July 2019, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) allegedly seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle and arrested him while he was on his way from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF also registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

The special team of the force also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

In the first information report registered by the ANF, the force had received information that Sanaullah was allegedly involved in drugs trafficking and was taking heroin to Lahore.

Rana was twice denied bail by the trial court, however, the Lahore High Court ordered his release in December 2019.

After multiple hearings, Sanaullah argued on Saturday that the case against him was “concocted, devised and fabricated”. He urged the court to acquit him of the charge “in the interest of justice, equity and fair play”.

Sanaullah's counsel told the court that "the case was a political move and Sanaullah had nothing to do with narcotics."

He also said that the camera footages and witness testimonies had discrepancies.

More to follow

Pakistan Rana Sanaullah Federal Minister for Interior Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Comments

1000 characters

Rana Sanaullah acquitted in narcotics case

CDA seals Azam Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse

Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest in capital

Pakistan 202 all out in Multan, England lead by 79

US sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Reko Diq mining project: Settlement with Barrick Gold endorsed by SC

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

Read more stories