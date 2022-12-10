Int’l Day of PWDs: UoE holds special event

FAISALABAD: A special event was organized in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organized by the Department of Special Education of the University of Education Faisalabad Campus.

On this occasion, an awareness seminar, awareness walk and poster exhibition were organized regarding the rights of special persons and duties of the society. Abdul Sattar Toor, Divisional Special Education Officer Faisalabad was the chief guest of the event.

