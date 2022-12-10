Saif-ur-Rehman assumes charge as Karachi Administrator

KARACHI: The newly appointed Administrator of Karachi, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman took charge of his office on Friday. Dr Saif-ur-Rehman reached the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) head office to take charge of his post. Talking to newsmen, later, the administrator said he will work for the betterment of the metropolis, and parks, roads and hospitals will improve.

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman met the employees and officers, in which he said that he will try to improve the roads in Karachi.

The new administrator said that he would pave the way for pedestrians, clean the footpaths and eliminate encroachments from the port city.

He praised Murtaza Wahab and said that former administrator Karachi and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab did good things for Karachi.

The notification of Saif-ur-Rehman was issued on Thursday after the Pakistan People’s Party and the MQM-P agreed to nominate Dr Saif-ur-Rehman as the new Administrator of Karachi.

Earlier, he served as the Municipal Commissioner of KMC, DC Karachi-Central and Secretary of Health Balochistan. The name of Saif-ur-Rehman was sent to the Pakistan People Party (PPP) after consultations between the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and the MQM leaders.