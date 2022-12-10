AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
IK for rule of law to eradicate corruption

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:00am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has stressed the need for rule of law in the country for eradicating corruption.

In his message on the occasion of World Corruption Day on Friday, the former Prime Minister termed the decrease in foreign reserves as the biggest problem for poor countries caused by the flight of ‘black money’ through illegal means to developed countries. “The weak currency ultimately increases inflation,” he added.

He accused the PDM-led government of making corruption and alleged that the current rulers have been given ‘a license to steal’. “The recent amendments in the NAB law have made tracing of white-collar crime impossible,” he added. While giving examples of China and other countries, Khan said that the progress of any country was linked with the rule of rule.

Meanwhile, the PTI provincial legislators from Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh held a meeting with Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to the political situation and the elections.

As per the sources, the former premier entrusted the assembly members with a big task of mobilising the party workers in their respective constituencies and organising protest rallies. He instructed all the MNAs and MPAs to hold separate rallies against inflation and for early elections.

On this occasion, the parliamentarians approved the PTI Chairman's announcement regarding dissolution of assemblies. They pledged to tender their resignations when he gives a call for it.

Meanwhile, on the third day of PTI campaign ‘hold elections and save the country’, PTI senior leader Shafqat Mahmood and Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema led a rally here from the Liberty Chowk to Icchra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood said the people have joined the rally to protest against inflation and sent a clear message to the government to hold early elections. He observed that eight months ago the country was on the path of development, but the incumbent government has brought the country to the brink of destruction. He was of the firm view that the economic challenges can only be addressed by a new strong government with prudent policies. “The people were now saying the same thing and thus demanding snap polls,” he added. He said that Imran Khan will dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and there will be fresh elections in March.

