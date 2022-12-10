Govt makes strategy to implement nutrition invitations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (PMNS) has been developed to define roles and responsibilities of different sectors and actors to capitalize on opportunities to develop and implement the proven nutrition interventions to lower the human, social and economic burden of malnutrition.

Speakers said this while speaking, at a consultative meeting of the national technical advisory and advocacy group for the formulation of the “Pakistan National Health Diet Policy”. The government has joined the Global Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement to harmonize the nutrition efforts to maximize the impacts, he said.

They said that a number of initiatives have been taken by the government and other stakeholders. However, it was realized that a Multi-Sectoral National Nutrition Policy (MS-NNP) is required that could serve as a key guiding document endorsed by all the provinces and areas to substantially reduce levels of malnutrition across all the population segments. This will also help to mainstream nutrition in National Socio-Economic Development Plans of all the provinces and areas in line with the global and national/ provincial priorities.

Member Agriculture Food Security, Nutrition and Climate Change Dr Hamid Jalil appreciated Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) for their work and support regarding the food security and nutrition in the country. He further shared that as nutrition is a multi-sectoral subject; hence, all the relevant public and private sector partners need to be taken on boarded while formulating the MS-NNP.

He also mentioned that clear roles and responsibilities of all the partners should be chalked out to make everyone accountable. He further defined the Government of Pakistan’s vision on Policy Reviews and Robust Policy Formulation.

Chief Nutrition, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives shared the Pakistan’s commitment and various initiatives taken by the government for improving Nutrition Indicators in Pakistan. He further added that unfortunately, we don’t have yet the MS-NNP that could guide the stakeholders for nutrition planning and programming in an inclusive manner by effective engagement of all the relevant partners.

Steve Godfrey Director, Policy and External Relations mentioned that the absolute number of malnourished populations is increasing so there is a need of strong collaboration and the coordination between the stakeholders for robust policy formulation and implementation.

Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor (GAIN) highlighted the vision and commitment of the GAIN for food system transformation globally and also in Pakistan. He showed organization’s full support to Govt of Pakistan regarding the policies and food systems dashboard.

The Country Director GAIN appreciated the government’s initiatives to overcome the issue of malnutrition in the country. She added that we need multi-sectoral policies endorsed by all the stakeholders.

Dr Akmal Siddique Technical Advisor of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research highlighted the need and importance of a practical schedule and role of stakeholders in public, private and development sectors.

