FM Bilawal launches programme for Facebook monetisation in Pakistan

APP Published December 9, 2022
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the Asia Pacific headquarters of Meta (Facebook), based in Singapore, where he launched the “Stars Programme” for monetisation in Pakistan, APP reported.

This will contribute to the capacity building of young entrepreneurs as a valuable tool for Pakistan’s growing number of Meta content developers.

The foreign minister, who was on a two-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Singaporean counterpart, earlier met President Halimah Yacob and held a breakfast meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

Google opens liaison office in Pakistan, registers with SECP

During his meetings with President Yacob and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, the foreign minister emphasized the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN.

The two foreign ministers noted the importance of regular interaction and dialogue, exchange of high-level visits, and promoting people-to-people contacts.

They agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy, and digital finance. They exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to stay engaged to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

