Nawaz’s return will decide who wins elections: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government is kick-starting preparations to welcome Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said Nawaz’s return would pave way for PML-N to win the Punjab elections in case the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolves the assembly.

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

"Nawaz Sharif's return will decide who will win the general elections 2023."

The minister challenged PTI to dissolve assemblies now that “PML-N has decided to prepare for provincial elections”.

He stated that if provincial assemblies are dissolved, then elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will take place within 90 days.

In November, PTI Chairman Imran Khan shared that his party members will quit provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP as it looks to pressurise the government to hold general elections.

On the other hand, Nawaz, who has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment, received a diplomatic passport in November, which paved way for his return to Pakistan.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Nawaz directed Sanaullah to begin homework for shortlisting suitable candidates for polls.