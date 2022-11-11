AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Recorder Report Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has issued a diplomatic passport to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif for a period of five years.

Sources said that after the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as per his entitlement, the diplomatic passport was issued to the former prime minister, who is currently in London.

The PML-N Quaid had already been issued a normal passport previously by the incumbent government.

According to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, diplomatic passports are issued to the dignitaries of the State, Diplomats, and other entitled categories in pursuance of Para-45 of Part-I of Passport and Visa Manual, 2006.

Approval of Diplomatic Passports is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Machine Readable Diplomatic Passports shall be processed and issued by Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (Headquarters), Islamabad based on authorization issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” reads the official website of Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

Will give 'historic welcome' to Nawaz Sharif on return to Pakistan, says Imran Khan

According to Para-45 of Part-I; Grant of diplomatic passports shall strictly be confined to the following persons: 1. The President of Pakistan 2. The Prime Minister of Pakistan 3. The Chairman of Senate 4. The Speaker of the National Assembly 5. The Chief Justice of Pakistan 6. The governors of provinces 7. The chief ministers of provinces 8. The ministers (including ministers of state of the federal government) 9. The Attorney General of Pakistan 10. i. ex-presidents and ex-prime ministers. ii. spouse and dependent children of ex-prime ministers. 11. ex-Chairman of Senate and ex-Speaker of National Assembly 12. Special Assistants to the Prime Ministers, and 13. the Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier on April 23, 2022, the federal government issued an ordinary passport to Nawaz Sharif for a period of 10 years.

The previous PTI government had refused to renew Nawaz Sharif’s passport after it was expired in February 2021, besides withdrawing his entitlement as the former premier to the diplomatic passport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Federal Government Ministry of Foreign Affairs PMLN diplomatic passport

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories