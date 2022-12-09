AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Putin: Russia will not lose out from oil price cap

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 07:09pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not lose out from the West’s price cap on Russian oil exports and the government’s finances would hold up fine.

He said the move was “stupid” and that energy prices would “skyrocket” for those who imposed the caps. He reiterated that Russia would not sell oil to those who comply with the $60-a-barrel cap, imposed by the European Union, G7 and Australia.

He said Moscow was preparing a response, which would be announced in the coming days.

