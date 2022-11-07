Celebrities react: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Celebrities joined to congratulate Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple announced the birth of their first child.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in April earlier this year, posted a birth announcement on Instagram along with an excited message on Sunday.

Photo: Instagram @aliaabhatt

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and many more joined to congratulate the couple.

Bhatt's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, was also overjoyed with the news.

“It is overwhelming to taste the ceaseless flow of life. It was just yesterday when Alia was a little baby who I carried in my arms. Now, she is a mumma to a baby girl," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"Moments like this are called watershed moments by human culture. It only leaves you with the deepened feeling of this sense of mystery about life," he added.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, Bhatt's co-star in the upcoming Netflix movie 'Heart of Stone', also commented on the birth announcement, writing "Congratulations."

Photo: Instagram @aliaabhatt

The film is also Bhatt's Hollywood debut, and also stars Jamie Dornan. Bhatt is reportedly playing the role of an Indian-American intelligence operative named Maya Singh.

Earlier, Bhatt spoken to Variety Magazine about filming while being pregnant.

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie,” Bhatt was reported as saying. “But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she was quoted as saying.

Bhatt also added that she was impressed with the safety precautions on set and that the team took good care of her, especially when she felt homesick while shooting in London.

Bhatt delivered the baby on Sunday at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times. The couple announced the pregnancy in June.

Last month, Bhatt was also honoured as part of Time magazine's inaugural Time100 Impact Awards held in Singapore. She was recognised for her acting roles as well as her advocacy on mental health issues, reported The National.