Australia declare at 511-7 in 2nd West Indies Test

AFP Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 01:25pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
ADELAIDE: Australia declared their first innings at an commanding 511-7 on Friday in the day-night second day Test against the West Indies after Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head both made big scores.

The home side had resumed on day two at the Adelaide Oval on 330-3, and skipper Steve Smith – standing in for the injured Pat Cummins – made the declaration call some 30 minutes before tea.

Labuschagne fires up as West Indies stay in touch at 2nd Test

Alex Carey was unbeaten on 41 and Mitchell Starc was not out on five. Head made 175 while Labuschagne hit 163.

The West Indies have not won a Test in Australia in 25 years.

