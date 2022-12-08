AGL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
Labuschagne fires up as West Indies stay in touch at 2nd Test

AFP Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 02:12pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
ADELAIDE: Australia’s run machine Marnus Labuschagne was 69 not out on day one of the pink-ball second Test Thursday, but a depleted West Indies grabbed the crucial wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith to stay in touch.

The consistent Labuschagne smacked a double century and then another ton at the first Test in Perth to topple England’s Joe Root this week as the world’s top-ranked Test batsman.

And he was chanceless in his slow and steady 128-ball innings to again torment the Caribbean nation at Adelaide as Australia reached 189-3 at tea.

Travis Head was alongside him on 30 at the second break – tea comes after dinner in day-night matches.

But the visitors, who are missing three first-choice bowlers, enjoyed some success, removing Khawaja (62), and captain Smith (0) in the session after David Warner fell for 21 earlier in the day.

Khawaja surpassed 1,000 Test runs for the year in his knock, becoming only the third man in 2022 to hit the landmark after Root and fellow Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who have both played more matches. He departed lbw to debutant Devon Thomas, who earned his first Test wicket.

Like Labuschagne, Smith smacked a 200 in Perth but he only lasted eight balls, caught and bowled by Jason Holder, while Warner nicked Alzarri Joseph to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

The home side, who have won every day-night Test they have contested, are looking to wrap up the two-match series after winning the opener by 164 runs.

Both sides were without key players. Australian pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out, with Scott Boland and Michael Neser replacing them. Three West Indian mainstays were also omitted injured, with allrounder Kyle Mayers joining fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales on the sidelines.

Anderson Phillip, Thomas, and Marquino Mindley started instead, with the latter two on debut.

But in another setback, Mindley, who only arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday after a dash from Jamaica, lasted just two overs before limping off to have a scan for a hamstring problem.

On a fine but cool day, Smith won the toss and batted, looking to build a big score.

Warner initially bided his time, but then unleashed in the ninth over with three sumptuous fours off Joseph.

But, like in the first Test, the left-hander’s desire for quick runs cost him. He was caught behind by Da Silva after slashing at another wide Joseph delivery and getting a nick.

Australia declare at 598-4 in first Test against West Indies

Khawaja brought up his 19th Test half-century and was getting in his stride when Thomas pounced, with the Australian late to react as the ball rocketed into his pads.

Smith was undone by good reflexes from the lanky Holder, who got down low to collect a catch off his own bowling.

