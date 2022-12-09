Punjab collects over Rs135bn revenue thru e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected record tax revenue of over Rs135 billion to date through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday, the government has so far collected Rs83 billion under the head of sales tax, Rs16 billion as token tax, Rs5 billion as traffic challan, Rs16 billion as property tax and over Rs354 million in lieu of e-challan.

Moreover, online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 24 million. Commenting on the achievement, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the e-Pay Punjab has facilitated the citizens massively in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes.

It may be mentioned that e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, has been offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different government departments across Punjab. It allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa and U-paisa.

