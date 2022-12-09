765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has asked the Power Division to take appropriate action on award of 765 kV DC transmission lines, Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad (Lot-l) and respond to concerned quarters.

On November 28, 2022, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in a letter to Additional Secretary Finance Division (CF) stated that it received an email on November 7, 2022 from SA-RA Energy Construction Trade and Industry Co Inc addressed to Ministry of Finance and further marked to the Authority on November 11, 2022 to provide a brief on challenging the award of the contract.

According to the PPRA, the complainant M/s SA-RA Energy Construction Trade and Industry Co Inc in its letter of October 14, 2022 stated that a bid for design, supply, installation, testing &commissioning of 765 kV DC transmission lines, Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad (Lot-1) was floated by the Procuring Agency (NTDC) and the project was to be financed by the World Bank.

M/s SA-RA stated that the World Bank guidelines allow the procuring agency to address the complaint in accordance with the laws of their country and the Procurement Laws of Pakistan. The Authority was requested through the letter to direct the procuring agency to follow the laws of the land and form a Grievance Redressal Committee so that the case could be presented and redressed.

The PPRA maintains that the formation of the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) or any independent committee is nowhere in conflict with the Procurement Guidelines of the World Bank.

The bare reading of Rule 48 “Redressal of grievances by the procuring agency” of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, in conjunction with Rule 5 “International and Inter-Government Commitments of the Federal Government” and Rule 3 “Scope and Applicability” of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004” clearly establishes that the constitution of an independent Grievance Redressal Committee is not contrary to the World Bank Procurement Regulations.

However, the PPRA apprised that in its letter of October 27, 2022 it has already sent a reply to the Procuring Agency along with a copy to the complainant.

In case, if the complainant is not satisfied with the decision of the GRC or GRC failed to decide the grievance within a prescribed period of time, then aggrieved party may file an Appeal before PPRA, the prescribed format after depositing the nonrefundable prescribed fee within thirty days of communication of the decision as provided under Rule 48(7) of the public procurement Rules, 2004, in accordance with “Redressal of Grievances Regulations, 2021,” available on the PPRA’s website.

