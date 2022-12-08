AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Saif-ur-Rehman appointed Karachi administrator

  • MQM-P nominated candidate replaces Murtaza Wahab who resigned from the office in September
Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:53pm
The Sindh government on Thursday appointed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) nominated candidate Dr Saif-ur-Rehman as the new administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Aaj News reported.

Saif is an officer of PAS (BS-20) and is currently at the disposal of Local Government and Housing Town Planning Development.

He will be replacing Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui who resigned from the office in September, apparently in protest against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC’s) decision to temporarily restrict Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) through K-Electric bills.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab alleged that some forces didn't let him do his job efficiently. “It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not, as I believe that the law is the only solution. I loved KMC, rather loving my pocket. Perhaps this was my mistake.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was appointed KMC administrator on August 6, 2021.

