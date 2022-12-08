AGL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
Pakistan

Another audio, purportedly of Bushra Bibi discussing ‘sale of watches’, surfaces

BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 03:48pm
The audio leaks saga continued as another clip emerged on Thursday. This time, the audio clip purportedly features former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari.

The 21-second audio, shared by Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervez Butt, is a conversation purportedly between Bushra and Zulfi where the duo could be heard talking about the sale of wristwatches in the possession of the PTI chairman.

After exchanging pleasantries, the voice, believed to be of Bushra's, tells Zulfi that there are a few watches of Imran which he wants delivered to Zulfi so he could sell them.

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

"These watches are not in his use so he wants them to be sold off," the voice says.

"I will do it,” Zulfi replies in the audio.

In April, the coalition government accused Imran of taking gifts including diamond jewellery, bracelets and watches, worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and selling them during his premiership.

The Toshakhana case took another turn in November when Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed during a show that he had bought the gifts received by Imran, including a watch the former PM was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is not the first audio to emerge. In the past few months, a series of audio recordings have surfaced, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations.

In one such audio, Imran can purportedly be heard talking about horse trading. In the conversation, the voice says, “I am buying five MNAs”.

The conversation begins with Imran allegedly telling the participants of the call: “You are mistaken that the number game is complete. This number is not like that. Don’t think it is over because 48 hours is a long time.

"I am making some moves on my own that we cannot make public,” the voice said. “I am buying five, I have five. They are very important.”

Referring to an unknown third person, the voice says “tell him if he secures five more and the number turns to 10, then the game is in our hand.”

Imran Khan Toshakhana Bushra Bibi

