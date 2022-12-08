AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Gill’s condition stable now

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who was admitted to Services Hospital after feeling difficulty in breathing, is stated to be stable now, sources said.

A team of doctors conducted medical tests of the PTI leader and after evaluating the results of his tests, Shahbaz Gill is being given medical treatment, sources said, adding: “Results of most of the tests of Shahbaz Gill were in normal range and there is no serious health issue.”

Shahbaz Gill is admitted to the VVIP ward of the hospital. The ward has been sealed properly and police personnel also deployed for security measures. No one is allowed to enter into the ward except doctors and medical staff.

Sources close to Shahbaz Gill said he was feeling difficulty in breathing and coughing after which he was shifted to hospital.

Health professionals said that cases of respiratory diseases are on rise in Lahore with decline in temperature. There are also smog which is also posing health challenges. The people need to show extra care while coming out of their houses.

Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College, Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar paid a surprise visit to the emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital and under took a detailed review of dengue and smog counters.

He asked the doctors, nurses and head of the departments to monitor attendance of paramedical staff on regular basis and no leniency should be observed in this regard.

While issuing instructions on this occasion, Prof Al-Freed Zafar directed to the concerned authorities to ensure the implementation of the open door policy as per the orders of the Punjab government.

Moreover, School Education Department has through a notification directed that owing to prevailing Smog condition, all public & private schools in district Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has already imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore and other cities, to reduce smog and also declared smog as a calamity.

The CM ordered to ensure effective implementation of the plan designed to reduce smog and said that action should be taken to control the factors that cause smog.

