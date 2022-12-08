COAS visits Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay homage to the Nation’s founder and lay floral wreath and offer Fateha.

Later, he visited Corps Headquarters, Karachi, where he was briefed on Operational, Security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during recent natural calamity in Sindh particularly interior Sindh.

The Army Chief appreciated Army and Ranger’s troops for operational preparedness and reaching out to people of Sindh during recent unprecedented floods in the country.

He praised formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining safe and secure environment in the province particularly megalopolis city of Karachi. Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, Lt General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander of Karachi, received him.