Pakistan

Govt’s flawed policies have caused damage to economy: PTI leader

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 07:52am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the “imported” government’s flawed policies and “worst fascism” caused colossal damage to the country’s economy, which was evident from a sharp decline of 21 percent in the Business Confidence Score (BCS).

In a statement issued here, he said that the BCS took a shocking dip from the previous positive 17 percent to negative four per cent, adding the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) survey showed a sharp deterioration in business confidence among overseas investors in Pakistan.

The survey revealed that the overall BCS in Pakistan now stood at negative four percent showing a decrease by 21 percent from the previous positive 17 percent in Wave 21 Survey conducted in March to April 2022.

Umar stated that the government ruined the well-performing economy of the country, adding the country had witnessed the “worst fascism” in the last eight months, shattering the economy of the country.

Another senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the “imported regime” completely destroyed a fast thriving economy in order to perpetuate its illegitimate rule.

He said that the terrorist incidents witnessed an alarming 52 percent upsurge since the “imported government” was imposed on the nation.

“The imported regime had nothing to do with the country but they were just busy in the war as how to prolong their rule […] given the situation the only way forward is snap poll to establish new stable government, which could look into the matters,” he added.

Govt’s flawed policies have caused damage to economy: PTI leader

