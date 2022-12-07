AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 25.1 (0.6%)
BR30 15,500 Increased By 164.6 (1.07%)
KSE100 41,766 Increased By 225.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 61.1 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2022 12:40pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard.

The last major economy still wedded to a zero-tolerance virus policy, Beijing’s snap lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing have stifled business activity, disrupted supply chains and dampened consumption.

Imports in November fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since May 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Meanwhile, exports fell 8.7 percent over the same period – the steepest decline since February 2020, when the country was mired in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Weakening domestic and foreign demand, Covid disruptions and a rising comparison base lead to a perfect but well-expected storm to China’s exports and imports,” Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle, told Bloomberg News.

The figures are the latest in a string of gloomy economic indicators as the world’s number two economy charts a faltering path out of zero-Covid.

Official data last week showed China’s factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index – a key gauge of manufacturing – fell to 48.0 from 49.2 the month prior, well below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“In November, the pandemic had a negative impact on the production and operation of some enterprises, production somewhat slowed, and product order volumes decreased,” the bureau’s senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

Some suppliers had complained of transport and logistics problems, while demand from both the domestic and overseas markets fell, he added.

‘Bumpy reopening’

China’s ruling Communist Party has signalled a shift in Covid messaging since the country’s largest protests in decades took aim last week at lockdowns and other measures.

China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia from Wednesday: Saudi state media

Local authorities have begun easing testing requirements and other restrictions, but travel between provinces remains complicated and health measures continue to vary from place to place.

“The zero-Covid policy has been loosened, but mobility has not recovered much on the national level,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management.

“I expect exports will stay weak in the next few months as China goes through a bumpy reopening process,” he added.

“As global demand weakens in 2023, China will have to rely more on domestic demand.”

Chinese leaders have set an annual economic growth target of about 5.5 percent, but many observers think the country will struggle to hit it, despite announcing a better-than-expected 3.9 percent expansion in the third quarter.

export National Bureau of Statistics China's factory activity China’s economy purchasing managers’ index General Administration of Customs China’s factory activity COVID 19 infections China's imports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

IMF programme: Govt remains committed, Dar tells Nong

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

Read more stories