AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan expresses desire to expand economic ties with Argentina

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its desire to widen its trade, economic, agriculture, and investment ties with Argentina, as the two sides held 5th round of bilateral political consultations.

The Fifth Round of Pakistan- Argentina Bilateral Political Consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Tuesday, said a statement of the Foreign Office.

Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan while the Argentine side was led by Argentina’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Pablo Tettamanti. It added that the two sides discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

The foreign secretary underscored the need to further diversify and solidify bilateral relations. He emphasized Pakistan’s desire to widen its trade, economic, agriculture, and investment ties with Argentina. He noted that the two countries could consider establishing Joint Ventures in CPEC projects as well as in Pakistan’s lucrative SEZs.

The foreign secretary and Ambassador Tettamanti expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between Pakistan and Argentina at multilateral forums, including support for each other’s candidatures at the United Nations and agreed to enhance coordination. They also reiterated their principled position on United Nations reform, added the statement.

It further stated that the two sides discussed the threat of climate change faced by developing countries.

Foreign Secretary underscored that, despite being one of the lowest carbon emitters, Pakistan was highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. They noted the recent decision of COP27 to establish the Loss and Damage Fund for climate-vulnerable countries. It was agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, it added.

Issues relating to regional security situation were also discussed. The Foreign Secretary maintained that terrorism was a threat to regional peace and stability and emphasized that collective efforts were required to deal with this menace. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary also briefed Ambassador Tettamanti on the situation in South Asia especially since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office UNITED NATIONS Dr Asad Majeed Khan Pakistan Argentina Bilateral Political Consultations

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan expresses desire to expand economic ties with Argentina

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories