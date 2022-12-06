AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
AVN 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
EFERT 81.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 49.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FCCL 12.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FNEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
GGGL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.75%)
PAEL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
WAVES 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,144 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,240 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,537 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,340 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese stocks inch higher as chip makers, exporters gain

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 10:21am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese shares inched higher on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in chip-related stocks and as exporters advanced after the yen weakened against the dollar overnight.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.29% to 27,902.11 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.14% at 1,950.72.

“As the yen weakened, some shares looked attractive,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar gained against the yen overnight, after data showed that US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

Nikkei ends at over 2-month highs on hopes Fed slowdown hopes

Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.02% and 1.59%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc gained 0.77%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.26% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Automaker Mazda Motor jumped 3.04% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while peer motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor rose 3%.

“The market took cues from the US market and was down earlier, but there was demand for buying on dips mainly from retail investors,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

CyberAgent, which has been streaming all the FIFA World Cup matches on its Abema platform, slipped 3.51% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei after Japan lost against Croatia.

British-style pub chain Hub Co, another stock which benefited from Japan’s surprise win over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, tanked 8.18%.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese stocks inch higher as chip makers, exporters gain

Arshad Sharif’s 'brutal killing': CJP takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

Read more stories