Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Monday.

The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January and to the United States at $6.35 versus ASCI.