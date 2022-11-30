AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Nov 30, 2022
Aramco discovers two new Saudi gas fields

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022 08:06pm
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Saudi Aramco had discovered two new natural gas fields, Awtad and AlDahna, in the country’s eastern region, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Awtad was discovered southwest of the Ghawar field, and gas flowed from one well, Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic feet daily, plus 740 barrels of condensate, and another well, Awtad-100921 at 16.9 million standard cubic feet daily, and 165 barrels of condensate, SPA said.

AlDahna was discovered 230 kilometres southwest of Dhahran, and flowed from the AlDahna-4 well at 8.1 million cubic feet daily and from the Al-Dahna-370100 well at 17.5 million cubic feet daily plus 362 barrels of condensate.

