Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • A soldier also embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire
BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 07:00pm
Security forces killed five terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad, North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists.

"Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and killed five terrorists got killed, recovering heavy ammunition," the ISPR said.

It said that the terrorists had remained actively involved in anti-state activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nasir Khan (age 25 years, resident of South Waziristan District) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

A search and destroy operation was launched in the area to apprehend or eliminate any remaining terrorists, it added.

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, troops were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

“During the intense gunfight, 35-year-old Havaldar Parosh, a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly but embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding that a terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire.

