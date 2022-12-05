AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
AVN 76.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.25%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
EPCL 50.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.65%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.04%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
PAEL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
TREET 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
TRG 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.95%)
UNITY 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,190 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,355 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,960 Decreased By -189.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 15,486 Decreased By -102.7 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen inching up tracking oil move; MPC meet key

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:05am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Monday, as oil prices recover further, while broad market awaits domestic monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.20%-7.25% band, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at 7.2215% on Friday, with an eight basis points decline last week.

As it was evident from Friday’s moves, traders showed their discomfort below 7.20% for the benchmark, and we may see some more uptick as oil has corrected since last week’s levels, the trader said.

Oil prices gained on Monday, as Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+ have held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day from November through 2023. The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading 1.7% higher at $87 per barrel.

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and oil prices have a bearing on nation’s inflation, which eased to 6.77% in October.

India bond yields lower ahead of fresh debt supply

The Reserve Bank of India led Monetary Policy Committee is expected to hike rate by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% on Wednesday, according to economists polled by Reuters.

A strong two-thirds majority said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation.

Bond yields had fallen last week after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in December.

The Fed is expected to hike interest rate by 50 basis points on Dec. 14 to 4.25%-4.50% band.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen inching up tracking oil move; MPC meet key

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories