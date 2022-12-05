Zardari’s greetings on Sindh Culture Day

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday wished all the Sindhis in Pakistan and across the globe Sindhi Cultural Day and said that Sindh will always keep its history and culture sacred and foremost.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman stated that determined and civilized nations never forget their traditions, culture, and language and always keep them rooted in their lives.

He stated that the Founder of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established ministries and museums for a culture so that all the nations maintain honor and respect for their cultures. The Sindhi people have never forgotten their heroes who sacrificed their lives protecting the motherland and have always cherished them.

The civilization of Sindh Peace is made up of love, honor, and brotherhood for each other. Sindh is the land of great Sufi philosophers, scholars, and brave men.