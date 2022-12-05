Delegation of ADB mission visits WSSCM offices

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, led by Umar Ali Shah visited water and sanitation services company Mardan (WSSCM).

On the occasion they reviewed the ongoing development projects under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project and met with the project’s stakeholders in Mardan City, according to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday.

Member of KP Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Chairman Board of Directors Professor Retired Dr. Fazale Qadir, BOD members Muhammad Ayub Khan, Javed Hussain, Engineer Ikram Shah, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan, General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar and other were also present.

CEO WSSCM Engineer Amir Khan said that under the KPCIP project, a modern Scientific Sanitary Landfill Site, Sewerage treatment plant and green urban spaces will be established in Mardan. The sanitary landfill site has been framed for the efficient management of municipal waste while the sewerage treatment plant will cater the issues related to waste water management.

Under this project the municipal waste will be collected from every household within Mardan city and will be reused for other environment friendly purposes and utilization. He said through the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) project the domestic sewerage connections of six urban union councils will be connected with STP for treatment and reuse for irrigation purposes.

The projects included in KPCIP will cater to the issues related to sanitation and management of solid waste and waste water.

Umar Ali Shah from ADB Mission showed satisfaction over the ongoing development projects, and stated that the projects will be completed in consultation with all the stakeholders.

MPA Zahir Shah Toru said that the provincial government is trying to improve the living standards of the citizens. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project has been launched in five cities of the province with the aim to provide improved sanitation services to the citizens.

All the stakeholders assured that they will play an active role as well as positively support the project to make Mardan a clean and livable city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022