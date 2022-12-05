AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Delegation of ADB mission visits WSSCM offices

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2022 07:53am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, led by Umar Ali Shah visited water and sanitation services company Mardan (WSSCM).

On the occasion they reviewed the ongoing development projects under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project and met with the project’s stakeholders in Mardan City, according to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday.

Member of KP Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Chairman Board of Directors Professor Retired Dr. Fazale Qadir, BOD members Muhammad Ayub Khan, Javed Hussain, Engineer Ikram Shah, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan, General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar and other were also present.

CEO WSSCM Engineer Amir Khan said that under the KPCIP project, a modern Scientific Sanitary Landfill Site, Sewerage treatment plant and green urban spaces will be established in Mardan. The sanitary landfill site has been framed for the efficient management of municipal waste while the sewerage treatment plant will cater the issues related to waste water management.

Under this project the municipal waste will be collected from every household within Mardan city and will be reused for other environment friendly purposes and utilization. He said through the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) project the domestic sewerage connections of six urban union councils will be connected with STP for treatment and reuse for irrigation purposes.

The projects included in KPCIP will cater to the issues related to sanitation and management of solid waste and waste water.

Umar Ali Shah from ADB Mission showed satisfaction over the ongoing development projects, and stated that the projects will be completed in consultation with all the stakeholders.

MPA Zahir Shah Toru said that the provincial government is trying to improve the living standards of the citizens. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project has been launched in five cities of the province with the aim to provide improved sanitation services to the citizens.

All the stakeholders assured that they will play an active role as well as positively support the project to make Mardan a clean and livable city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Asian Development Bank WSSCM Mardan City

Comments

1000 characters

Delegation of ADB mission visits WSSCM offices

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Six coal miners killed in gas explosion in Harnai

Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

Read more stories