Flight operation at Sialkot airport suspended for 15 days

LAHORE: Flight operation on Sialkot airport will remain closed for 15 days with effect from Monday for repair work of runway. According to notification, all national and international flights on Sialkot airport will remain suspended from 09 AM on December 05 to 20, 2022.

Lahore and Islamabad airports will be used as alternate for passengers of Sialkot. Pakistan International Airline (PIA), all national and international airlines will reschedule their flight operation for Sialkot during the period.