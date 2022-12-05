Second phase of T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament starts today

LAHORE: After the conclusion of the six-match first phase of T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament, the second phase of the event will get underway from today at the two venues of Lahore – Lahore Gymkhana and LCCA Ground.

Four teams namely Blasters, Challengers, Dynamites and Strikers will feature in the event where Pakistan’s elite cricketers will take part.

The second phase will be played on a single-league basis, where two matches will be played daily on December 5, 6 and 7. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the tournament’s final between the top two sides on 9 December, which will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel. The matches will begin at 1000, while the toss will take place at 0930.

The tournament provides a great opportunity for players to kick-start their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa later next year and hone their skills in the format.

In order to incentivize domestic performers, the best performer of every match will continue to receive Rs 20,000 as they were getting in the first phase of the tournament. The player of the tournament will bag Rs 50,000. The winning team will receive Rs one million, while the runner-up will get Rs 0.5million.

The first phase was a great platform for U19 players to perform and get a chance to be a part of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup set to take place in January 2023 in South Africa.

In the first phase, three sides Conquerors, Invincible and Stars took part in the competition, which was played on a double-league basis. Stars led by Huraina Sajjad won all their four matches in the first phase, while Conquerors won two matches and Invincible remained winless.

In the batting charts, the 17-year-old Shawal Zulfiqar, representing Conquerors, topped the table with 161 runs from four outings, which included two half-centuries. Invincibles’ right-handed batter Gulrukh scored 133, while Stars’ skipper Huraina scored 101 from four matches.

In the bowling charts, Conquerors’ right-arm leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah bagged nine wickets from four matches, which included one five-fer. Aroob’s teammate, 17-year-0ld Anoosha Nasir with her left-arm spin had five scalps to her name.

