AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ADB approves ‘KP Water Resources Development Project’

Tahir Amin Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project” with concessional ordinary capital resources lending of $3.60 million.

The project documents revealed that the government of Pakistan requested Project Readiness Financing (PRF) from the ADB to prepare the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project. The project supports the government of Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the ADB’s country partnership strategy for Pakistan, 2021-2025, which emphasises addressing the food security constraints, building climate resilience, and investing in value-chain rural infrastructure developments importantly improving water storage and regulatory capacity, irrigation system upgrades, facilitating institutional transformation and sustainable maintenance and operational management of water resource systems.

The PRF is aligned with the ADB’s Strategy 2030 operational priorities of (i) addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities, (ii) accelerating progress in gender equality, (iii) building climate resilience, and (iv) promoting rural development and food security.

The PRF is included in the ADB’s Indicative Country Pipeline and Monitoring Report for Pakistan, 2022-2024. The key strategic sector objectives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s medium-term development framework for 2019-2023 are improved water resource management including improved efficiency of irrigation water usage.

SBP’s reserves up $1.5bn on ADB inflows

Project readiness financing implementation support provided and capacity of executing and implementing agencies improved: The PRF will augment project start-up and early implementation capacity of the executing and implementing agencies particularly in resettlement plan implementation, procurement transactions and strengthening the overall PRF implementation management capacity. The PRF will consult farming communities including women and other stakeholders and prepare agriculture value chain assessment for investment design. Digitization of irrigation and drainage system asset condition, farms level delineation, water resources and demand measurements, and system performance will strengthen capacities to sustainably design the operation and maintenance of the planned investments.

Agriculture yield and productivity per unit of water is below global and regional averages. This is because of growing scarcity of reliable, good quality water supply; land degradation, and mismanagement of agricultural production and water resources. Pakistan has limited water resources. Without significant reform and demand management, water demand could increase 50 per cent by 2047 to significantly exceed supply. Population and economic growth will be the dominant drivers of demand increase. The largest increases will be for irrigation, while the fastest rates of increase will be for domestic and industrial use. Changes to Pakistan’s rainfall and runoff regimes and hence its water resources are highly uncertain. Increase in the incidence of drought conditions is likely.

Other studies indicate negative effects on major crops and cereals yields due to climate change.

The sector requires holistic and integrated solutions, farm productivity, harvest and post-harvest losses, trade, value chains, small scale processing and farm operations are identified as key priority areas in cluster development-based agriculture transformation plan. Water shortage is identified as serious challenge in many clusters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB Asian Development Bank PRF KP Water Resources Development Project

Comments

1000 characters

ADB approves ‘KP Water Resources Development Project’

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories