Lawyers observe strike against bar member’s conviction

LAHORE: The legal fraternity on Saturday observed a strike against conviction of a bar member in contempt of court. They demanded the Lahore High Court to withdraw the conviction of Advocate Rana Muhammad Asif.

The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) also held its general house meeting outside the court of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and announced a complete boycott of his court till the conviction of the lawyer was not set aside and announced social boycott of the judge also.

Speaking on the occasion, the lawyers said the growing incidents of judges’ misbehaviour toward the lawyers in the courts had been causing apprehensions among the legal fraternity.

The lawyers said they would continue the boycott of courts on December 5.

