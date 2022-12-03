AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks: sources

Reuters Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:09pm
LONDON/DUBAI: OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

OPEC+ argued it had cut output because of a weaker economic outlook and oil prices have declined since October due to slower Chinese and global growth and higher interest rates.

All EU governments complete approval of Russian oil price cap

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond.

Many analysts and OPEC ministers have said the price cap was confusing and probably inefficient as Moscow has been selling most of its oil to countries like China and India, which have refused to condemn the war in Ukraine.

OPEC virtually met on Saturday without allies such as Russia and discussed mostly administrative matters, sources said. The ministers did not discuss the Russian price cap.

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Five OPEC+ delegates said on Saturday the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday would likely approve a policy rollover.

On Friday, two separate OPEC+ sources said a further output cut was not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand.

OPEC+ begins talks at 1100 GMT on Sunday with a meeting of the advisory Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) panel, followed by the full ministerial conference.

OPEC+ Russian oil Russian oil price cap

